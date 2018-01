JERSEY CITY, N.J.— Police are investigating a woman’s death after her body was found in damaged car early Saturday.

Authorities were called around 3 a.m. about a one-car crash at Newark Avenue and 7th Street in Jersey City.

When they arrived, they found a woman’s body in the car.

She has not yet been identified, and it is uncertain whether her death was caused by the crash.

According to Jersey City police, the driver of the car may have fled the scene.