‘Ultimate value week’ in NYC celebrates food, Broadway, must-see attractions​​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Although you may want to hibernate this winter, this season is actually full of great deals to get you out from under those covers and enjoy the city.

Next week is the trifecta week: Restaurant Week, Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week are all colliding January 29th through February 4th.

For Must-See Week, get two-for-one admissions at more than 60 museums, tours and attractions, including the Guggenheim Museum, the Empire State Building and even behind-the-scene tours at Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden or Yankee Stadium. You cash in these deals through February 11th.

Hungry from all that sightseeing?

Grab a table at one of the more than 300 restaurants throughout the city participating in 3-course prix-fixe menus- $29 for lunch and $42 for dinner.

Thirty-one different cuisines are on table for Restaurant Week until February 9th.

Then, top it all off with a Broadway show with buy one get tickets at nearly 20 shows on the great white way. “Chicago,” “A Bronx tale and even “Hello, Dolly!” are participating. Broadway Week goes through February 4th.

So now is the time, to go see a show, visit a museum and get a taste of the city in this week of ultimate values.

For more information on all three weeklong events, click here.