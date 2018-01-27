Trio sought in multiple Manhattan robberies: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are looking for the trio wanted in connection to multiple robberies in Manhattan earlier this month.

Since Jan. 13, the trio struck three times, with the latest reported incident on Jan. 20, police said.

In two incidents, the suspected robbers approached employees at shops in Lower Manhattan, displayed firearms, walked behind the counter and took cash out of the register, police said.

Their second reported incident — more violent. According to police, two of the suspected robbers approached a 50-year-old man and displayed firearms, hit the victim on the head and pushed him to the ground. They took cash from the register as well as the victim’s cell phone, police said. The victim suffered contusion to his head and was taken to the hospital.

