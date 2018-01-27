Police searching for 6 men in connection to Bronx home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — The NYPD is searching for six men in connection to a home invasion that occurred in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx on Friday, Jan. 19.

Police said the men entered a home located near the intersection of Miles and Hosmer Avenue around 11:30 a.m. One of the men had a firearm and threatened an 18-year-old woman who was inside while the rest of the men took $4,000 and a cellphone from the house.

The six men are believed to be about 18 to 23-years-old. They fled in a silver Tahoe with Florida license plate 415-YTK and a dark colored Passat with New Jersey license plate

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).