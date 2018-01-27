Over 60 NYC attractions offering discounts for ‘must see’ week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Have you ever wanted to see the whole world in miniature?

If so, you should explore this immersive exhibit called Gulliver’s Gate in Times Square, where you can see a miniature Brooklyn Bridge, a teeny weeny Times Square, an itsy bitsy day in New England or Niagara Falls and so much more.

“Gulliver’s Gate is a 50,000 square foot miniature world,” Loren Goudreau, the box office manager for Gulliver’s World, told PIX11.

Children seemed to adore it.

“It bring out all the colors of New York,” 11-year-old Krishi Shah told PIX11.

“You can see everything about everything,” Michelle Furman, 10, added.

Admission for Gulliver’s Gate can be a little steep, $36 for adults $27 for seniors and children. But starting next week for two weeks, Gulliver’s gate, National Geographic Encounter Ocean Odyssey and more than 60 other attractions museums tours and performing arts across all five boroughs are part of a “must see” week with the price of tickets two for one.

“It’s great value to give New Yorkers a chance to check off items on their bucket lists,” Christopher Heywood, NYC And Company Senior Vice President told PIX11 News.

There’s only one week, next week, where 19 Broadway shows, hundreds of participating restaurants and more than 60 destinations are all offering the discounts so be sure to go to NYC go.com to check it out.

“Excellent, we love two for one,” Miriam Sokol, visiting from Tom’s River with her eight year old son, Marc, said.