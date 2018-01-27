Man robs Brooklyn Boost Mobile at gunpoint: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn —Police are searching for a man who robbed a Brooklyn Boost Mobile store at gunpoint on Friday.

Cops said the man entered the store on 1175 Flatbush Avenue around 2:50 p.m., pulled out a handgun and demanded money from a male store worker. The man took two Samsung Galaxy cellphones from the store as well as the employee's personal cellphone and $40 from the cash register, according to police.

The man fled on foot and the employee's cellphone was tracked and found in a nearby dumpster, police said.

Surveillance video shows the man walking to and then running from the store. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and white shoes.

