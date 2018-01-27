Man fatally shot inside car in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man is dead after he shot while he was sitting in a car in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

The victim got into an argument with another man when he was shot multiple times on East 108th Street near Flatlands Avenue around 8:40 a.m., police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, the gunman ran off. No immediate arrests were made.

