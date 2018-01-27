Man caught on video robbing Queens mosque: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — A man was caught on camera robbing a mosque in Astoria, Queens on Friday, Jan. 19, police said.

Police said the man entered Al-Iman Mosque on Steinway Street around 3:45 p.m. and took a cell phone wallet, containing a cell phone, a credit card and two identification cards, from an unattended jacket.

The man is believed to be about 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weigh 180 pounds. He is clean shaven, bald and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

