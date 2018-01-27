Man, 20, arrested for dumping dog out of car on Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, L.I. — A man was arrested Friday after police say he dumped his dog out of a car on Long Island earlier this month.

Caciem Kruer, 20, was taken into custody after his 2-year-old pit bull mix was found on the street covered with blood.

According to police, the dog was found Jan. 18 on the corner of Elmhurst Street and Washington Avenue in Holtsville. The dog was covered with dried blood and had a cut on his paw.

Witnesses told police the dog was thrown from a silver vehicle.

Following over a week of investigation, Suffolk County SPCA arrested Kruer. He faces charges of abandonment and cruelty to animals.