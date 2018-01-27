Islanders splitting home games between Coliseum and Barclays Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONDALE, Long Island — The New York Islanders are coming home after all.

It's not a permanent move but, according to Newsday, the Islanders have agreed to a deal that calls for the team to split their regular-season home games between Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center in the years leading up to the opening of their new arena at Belmont Park.

"I'm looking forward to it, the place looks great," Patrick Murphy of Rockville Center told PIX11 as he took in a college basketball game at the Coliseum Saturday night.

It's not clear if any playoff games would be played in Uniondale. The permanent New arena at Belmont isn't expected to open until the 2021-2022 season. Details of the deal are expected to be announced here at the Coliseum on Monday.

Most Islanders fans told PIX 11 they are just happy to have their team back home, even if it is only temporary. Oddly enough it's a sentiment Ranger fan Robert Lee agrees with it.

"I think the fan base wants them back on the Island," he said.