5-year-old found home alone in filthy, rat-infested Bronx apartment

The BRONX — A 5-year-old was found home alone inside a filthy Bronx apartment Friday evening, police said.

Authorities were called about 6 p.m. about a boy found home alone, police said. A FedEx worker making a delivery discovered the boy when he answered the door and told the deliveryman his parents weren’t home, the NY Post reported.

When they arrived, they discovered the boy inside the apartment — filled with trash, bugs, rats and feces, the NY Post reported.

The parents' three other children — 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy — were not home either.

The boy’s mother, a nurse at Montefiore Hospital, and the father, an MTA employee, were taken into custody charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failing to exercise control of a minor.

The Administration for Children's Services told PIX11 News they are working with the NYPD to investigate the incident.

"Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City. We are working with the NYPD to investigate this incident, and the safety of all of the other children who were in this home has been secured,” said ACS Deputy Commissioner for External Affairs, Eric Ferrero.