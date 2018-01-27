5 central NY teenagers face murder charges in shooting death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Five teenagers are facing murder and burglary charges in connection with the shooting death of a 33-year-old central New York man in December.

Nineteen-year-old Cameron Webster, of Syracuse, was charged earlier this week. He joins 19-year-old Quinton Gathings, 17-year-old Tyrone Byrd, 16-year-old Francis Mercado, and a 15-year-old male whose name is not being released because of his age.

A police investigation determined that the suspects forcibly entered the home of James Smith on Dec. 12 and shot him in the hip area during a dispute. He died a short time later in a city hospital.

Four suspects are being held at Onondaga County Justice Center, while the 15-year-old is at a juvenile detention facility. It could not immediately be determined if they have attorneys.