16-year-old girl injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run; driver sought by police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a 16-year-old girl and left the scene in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The teenager was crossing Livonia Avenue with the light in her favor when a car traveling north on Mother Gaston Boulevard struck her while turning left on Livonia Avenue, police said. Cops said she was knocked to the pavement, suffering cuts to her neck and face and bruising to her head, and taken to a hospital in stable condition. The car fled west on Livonia Avenue.

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating the dark-color, 4-door Sedan involved in the incident.

