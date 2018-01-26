Woman, 28, shot in Long Island City: police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A woman was shot in Long Island City Friday morning, police said.

The woman, 28, was near 41st Avenue and 10th Street, when she was shot around 7 a.m., according to police.

She had just exited a train and was walking with another woman, 22, at the time, police said. The MTA’s 21 Street-Queensbridge stop is nearby.

The woman was shot once in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe the woman was the intended target.

A man in his 20s is now being sought, police said. No arrests have been made.