Woman, 14-year-old arrested in stabbing death of Bronx man: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A woman and 14-year-old have been arrested for stabbing a man to death in his Bronx home and robbing him, police said Friday.

Shamika Mosley, 34, of Morris Heights, and Antwon Prince, 14, of East Harlem, face murder and robbery charges, according to police.

The pair is accused of stabbing Calixto Palacios, 61, to death in his Forham Heights home.

Palacios’ body was discovered Dec. 11, 2017, around 9 a.m. by police responding to a 911 call of an injured man in the Morris Avenue building, the NYPD said.

He suffered multiple stab wounds around his body and was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

Police have not said what Mosley and Prince allegedly stole.

