Victims zip tied in violent Bronx apartment robbery

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are asking for help in looking for the trio they said were involved in a violent robbery in a Bronx apartment last month.

On Dec. 31, an unidentified woman pretended to make a delivery inside an apartment along Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue, police said.

When a 62-year-old man opened the door, police said two masked men exposed their firearms and pushed their way into the apartment.

According to police, eight victims were zip-tied by the masked men, one pistol-whipping one of the victims, causing injury to his face.

The trio got away with about $5,500 from the apartment before fleeing south on the Bruckner Boulevard service road in a black BMW sedan, said police.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital and later released. No other injuries were reported.

Police released a description of the three suspected robbers:

The first individual is described as a female and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black-hooded jacket, black gloves and black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a male last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a grey-hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and brown boots.

The third individual is described as a male last seen wearing black pants, a black fur-lined hooded jacket, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).