Teen arrested in hit-and-run death of deaf man in Jersey City ID’d: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The teenager arrested days after a vehicle theft resulted in a police chase and car crash that left an innocent bystander dead in Jersey City was identified by prosecutors Friday.

Oriental Hamlet, 19, Jersey City, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while unlicensed and causing death, eluding, receiving stolen property, assault by auto and resisting arrest by flight, according to the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor.

He was arrested Thursday, and is the suspected driver in a crash that resulted in the death of Umar King, 33, the office stated in a news release.

Hamlet was behind the wheel of a 2005 Toyota 4-Runner reported stolen last Friday when the vehicle was spotted by police early Tuesday, prosecutors said.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle when Hamlet allegedly took off, speeding through multiple red lights.

Hamlet crashed into a 2013 Lincoln MKZ at Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard, before striking a bus-stop shelter where King stood, prosecutors said.

Once the Toyota stopped, Hamlet and two other people inside fled on foot, prosecutors said.

A 16-year-old was detained a short distance away and hospitalized for minor injuries. He has not been charged.

Additional information about the third man who allegedly fled has not been provided.

The driver of the Lincoln was also hospitalized for minor injuries.

King, who was deaf, was waiting for a bus when he was hit. His body was thrown almost a block away and he died at the scene.

King was a FedEx employee coming home from work when he was killed, family members said.

Friends said they will remember him as a good man.