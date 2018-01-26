Reward offered after shots are fired at officers patrolling Brooklyn housing development: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot at officers patrolling a housing development in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

The NYPD is offering a standard $2,500 reward. The NY Daily News reports the Cops Shot Foundation is offering an additional $10,000.

The officers were patrolling on the roof at the Peter Stuyvesant Garden Houses on Gates Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they said they heard shots fired.

A bullet struck the rooftop door, which the officers had just came out of, police said.

Ballistics were later found on the roof of an adjacent building, where the shots originated from, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and as of Monday, it is unclear if the officers were targeted or if it was a random shooting.

40.854963 -73.903960