Rare, naturally conceived triplets born on Long Island

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Rare, naturally conceived triplets were delivered via c-section at Nassau University Medical Center on Long Island on Wednesday.

Maria Escobar, 32, and Jose Hernan Guevara Amaya, 33, welcomed their newborn daughters and son - named Katy, Alison and Steven - in what doctors are calling a remarkable miracle. Escobar learned that she was having triplets 16 weeks into her pregnancy. When the babies were trying to deliver prematurely, doctors put in a cervical cerclage. This procedure involves putting a stitch around the cervix to hold it together when it starts to shorten and open too early during pregnancy.

"It's a remarkable miracle that they were able to keep them just about full-term, to 36 weeks," Dr. Victor Politi, President and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center, said.

Triplets only account for 103 of every 100,000 births nationwide. It is even rarer for triplets to be conceived naturally rather than through fertility treatments.

Doctors said all three newborns weigh about four pounds each and are doing well.