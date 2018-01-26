Queens mother allegedly lied to Medicaid to receive thousands from benefits

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens mother was arrested Thursday after she allegedly lied on a Medicaid application to get benefits for her and her children, said authorities.

Galit Levi, 37, was charged with welfare fraud, falsifying business records and offering a false instrument for filing. She allegedly lied in an application and several renewals for Medicaid assistance between Jan. 2012 and Dec. 2015, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

According to Brown, the mother of four claimed she was unemployed and that her husband earned about $1,750 a month.

Through the claims, Levi and her children were approved and received nearly $70,000. However, a later review of bank account records revealed the couple had deposits of over $1.13 million between 2012 and 2016.

“The defendant in this case is alleged to have gamed the system for her own financial gain for years. Medicaid is intended to help the truly needy, but this defendant’s bank records allegedly show her family’s income was well above the levels that would have made her and her children eligible for assistance,” said Brown.

Following her arrest, Levi was forced to surrender her U.S. and Israeli passports. If convicted, Levi faces 15 years in prison.