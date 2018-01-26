Man found dead in tanning bed at New Jersey gym

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A 27-year-old man was found dead in a tanning bed at a New Jersey gym earlier this week, police confirm.

An employee at Crunch Fitness in Hamilton found the body of Nicholas Ricigliani on Monday.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, but investigators do not believe there was foul play.

According to his obituary, Ricigliani was born in Trenton and lived in Hamilton. He was employed by Acme Supermarket in Bordentown, N.J., and the Ocean Place Resort and Spa. A 2009 graduate of Hamilton High School West, Nicky played baseball and basketball.

His passions were music, cooking and working out at the gym. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and NY Yankees fan, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Frank Burger of the Hamilton Police Division Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 581-4010 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.