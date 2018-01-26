How Monica’s bringing the heat this week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharonda Lawson lives inside the Fredrick Samuel Houses in Harlem and says her and her neighbors haven’t had heat since October.

“You call the call center, there’s nothing they can do. They call the management office nobody is there,” Lawson said.

“Staff is en route to look into potential heating issues. We are working urgently to provide all residents the safe, warm homes they deserve," a spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) said. Lawson’s building now has heat.

Jannette Melendez lives at the Betances Houses in the Bronx, and says she can’t remember the last time she had a hot shower or a warm bed.

“Why should I live like this? Why are people living with their ovens on its dangerous,” Melendez said. She said even the school downstairs is struggling to get consistent heat.

“Staff has visited the apartments and confirmed the heat is working. We will continue working diligently to ensure our residents reside in safe and warm apartments," a spokesperson for NYCHA told PIX11. The building will got a new tank installed Friday and the school got a new radiator part.

Joseph Swan is a single Brooklyn father of three, who lives in the Tilden Houses in Brownsville and says he and his neighbors don’t have consistent heat.

“My home is like a freezer. There’s ice on my windows. We just want consistent heat,” Swan said.

“Our staff has visited the resident and confirmed heat is working in his apartment. We will continue working diligently to ensure our residents reside in safe and warm apartments," a spokesperson for NYCHA said, Swan has heat and his walls are painted.

Jacqueline Carter from the Bronx says her apartment on Lafontaine Avenue hasn’t had heat in weeks.

“I have the flu and I’m afraid my babies will get sick,” Carter said. Her sister, Erica, has a 5-month-old named Amir.

“The landlord never returns our calls,” Scott said. PIX11 reached out to Carter’s landlord, and heat was restored in 24 hours.

