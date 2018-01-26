2 NJ dads arrested by ICE to be deported, man who escaped remains in church sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J — Two New Jersey dads who were arrested Thursday by ICE agents while taking their children to school will be deported, officials confirmed.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said that the two undocumented immigrants were arrested in Middlesex County.

But, ICE would not confirm when or where the men would be deported from, but their deportation appears imminent.

"They have exhausted legal remedies in this case. So, they will not be going before a judge,” said Emilio Dabul, an ICE spokesman.

A judge previously ordered their deportation and that order was upheld by the Board of Immigration Appeals.

ICE arrested Gunawan Liem of Franklin Park yesterday morning after he dropped his daughter off at the bus stop. Roby Sanger of Metuchen was also detained after he brought his daughters to school.

Harry Pangemanan was backing out of the driveway to take his 15-year-old daughter to school when he spotted ICE agents and fled. He is now taking refuge inside the Reformed Church of Highland Park.

"What happened yesterday is really hard and tough,” said Pangemanan.

He has spoken to one of the men taken by ICE.

“They are very, very down. Because they fear they can be deported anytime soon. And then they fear they going to be not seeing their family, their children again for a long time,” he said.

Once deported they may be unable to reapply to come back to the United States for 10 years.

“None of these people have criminal records and I would just like to say on the record that ICE is not telling you the truth,” said Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale. "The vast majority of people who are getting taken away at this time in the state of New Jersey are people with final deportation orders that they have because they overstayed tourist visas."

ICE said they acted “Under the President’s Executive Orders…” and guidance from the Department of Homeland Security.

An ICE spokesman said:

“All those in violation of U.S. immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention and removal from the United States…”

ICE would not disclose exactly where the two men are right now or when or where they will be deported from.