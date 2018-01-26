13-year-old boy struck and killed by truck in Brooklyn; driver being charged: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a truck while riding his bike in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

Kevin Flores was riding his bike on Lewis Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood around 5:28 p.m. when a 2000 Mack oil truck traveling north on Lewis Avenue hit him as it was turning right onto Jefferson Avenue, according to police.

Cops said Flores suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck driver was taken into custody with charges pending.