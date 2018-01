MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A woman was found dead in Brooklyn Thursday morning when officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress, police said.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. on Olean Street near East 24th Street.

Police found the victim lying on the sidewalk unconcious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released pending family notification, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.