Woman fatally struck by LIRR train

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — A woman was struck by a train and killed early Thursday, temporarily suspending Long Island Rail Road service.

The woman was in a restricted area not open to the public when she was hit by a train in Bayside, according to police.

She was struck around 12:30 a.m., and pronounced dead at the scene, FDNY said.

There were no passengers on the train, police added.

LIRR’s Port Washington branch service was temporarily suspended, but resumed by 3 a.m., the LIRR tweeted.

Correction: The article initially misreported where the incident occured.