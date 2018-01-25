Water main break floods streets, snarls traffic in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Several Manhattan streets were flooded and traffic was snarled during a water main break late Wednesday.

The water main break occurred just after 10 p.m. along Broadway and West 158th Street in Washington Heights, causing streets to be shut down.

Nearby subway service was not affected by the water main break, officials said.

Water has been disrupted as crews try to bring water back to residents and businesses, according to the New York City Emergency Management.

Electricity and gas were not affected by the water, Con Edison said.

As crews continue to fix the damage and restore water, several blocks on the northbound lanes of Broadway have been closed off. Commuters who typically drive through the area are advised to find a different route to avoid traffic.