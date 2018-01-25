Trio wanted for questioning in pattern of Manhattan robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Three people are wanted for questioning in connection to a pattern of robberies in Manhattan this month.

According to police, the suspected robbers first struck on Jan. 15 around 10:30 p.m. when one of the individuals approached a 41-year-old woman in front of 160 West 12th Street and forcibly grabbed her purse, which contained a credit card and $80, before running away.

The trio struck again 6 days later around 1 a.m. They approached a man, 22, and a woman, 28, sitting on a park bench along the FDR Drive and East 20th Street, police said. They threw the woman down by her hair and punched the man, said authorities. The trio took credit cards, an unknown amount of money and a cell phone.

On Jan. 23, one of the individuals fitting the same description approached a 28-year-old woman in front of 167 West 12th Street and tried to take her purse, but failed and fled, said police.

Police released descriptions of the three people of interest:

The first individual is described as a man with a tall figure and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket and light-colored jeans.

The second individual is described as a heavyset man.

The third individual is described as a woman last seen wearing a green jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).