Police arrest man in connection with hit-and-run death of deaf man in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly crashed into a deaf man while driving a stolen SUV and being chased by police, officials said.

The suspected driver was arrested late Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said. He was allegedly behind the wheel when the SUV collided with another car, spun out of control and careened into a traffic light and bus shelter, killing a 33-year-old man.

Umar King was waiting for a bus when he was hit. His body was thrown almost a block away.

Two people were scene running from the SUV after the crash.

Friends remember King as a good man. King was a FedEx employee, family members said. He was coming home from work when he was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

40.728157 -74.077642