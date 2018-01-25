NY museum offers solid gold, used toilet to Trumps instead of a Van Gogh

NEW YORK — Donald and Melania Trump had a simple request: to borrow a Van Gogh painting from a New York museum for their White House private quarters.

Instead, the Washington Post reports the Guggenheim Museum’s curator came up with a pointedly satirical counter-offer: a solid gold toilet used by visitors in a museum restroom until last August.

[It is] extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care,” Curator Nancy Spector told the White House, according to the Post.

The first couple wanted Van Gogh’s “Landscape With Snow,” featuring a man and his dog.

Spector, who’s been openly critical of Trump in social media, emailed the White House in September that the Trumps could borrow the toilet installation titled “America” — Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s jab at the nation’s greedier instincts. The toilet has an estimated value topping $1 million.

The Post said the White House has stayed silent on the offer.