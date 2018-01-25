NJ man starts petition to raise Garden State Parkway speed limit to 75 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Do you want more safety, or do you want to get to your destination faster?

One New Jersey man has started a petition in hopes of raising the speed limit on the Garden State Parkway to 75 mph.

The petition creator, Mendel Rosenfeld, said the state should keep up with the sign of the times.

The last speed increase on the Parkway was 20 years ago, from 55 to 65 mph.

The petition says by increasing the speed limit, people would agree to travel further for a job, which would lower unemployment rates.

A few states, including New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Connecticut continue to stick with the slower speed limit — many are concerned that an increased speed limit can lead to bigger safety issues.

More than 1,300 people have signed the petition as of Thursday.