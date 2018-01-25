Mystery surrounds woman found dead, partially clothed, on Brooklyn sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Homicide detectives are working to figure out how a partially-clad body ended up on a sidewalk early Thursday morning in this neighborhood, where homicides are rare.

Around 6:25 a.m., police received a call saying that there'd been an assault on Olean Street. There's been an uptick in felony assaults in the area lately, and when officers arrived, they found the woman's lifeless body, with blood on her face.

There was one other key description of the woman that every eyewitness mentioned.

"The leggings were down to here," Dalia Guzman said, pointing to her mid-thigh.

Guzman is a housekeeper in the home that the body was left behind. She'd arrived for work Thursday morning to find homicide detectives looking over the lifeless woman. "And her blouse," Guzman said, pointing to her midriff, indicating that the woman's leggings had been pulled down, and her blouse pulled up.

Cohen, another eyewitness, confirmed that description.

"I do think her pants were down, as they were investigating," he said.

All day, the case was classified as a suspicious death, pending a determination by the medical examiner. However, homicide detectives were on scene, along with patrol officers and crime scene technicians, gathering evidence.

"It has to be something serious, because nobody's commenting on it," Oleg Tokar, a neighbor who'd parked his car overnight at the spot where the body was found, said.

The police investigation prevented him from accessing his vehicle until late Thursday afternoon.

Other neighbors told PIX11 that while crimes of this severity are very rare in this part of Brooklyn, there is nonetheless a woodsy stretch of Olean Street half a block away from where the body was found, where cars often park, and "illegal activity" takes place. They said that police patrol the area regularly.

It's unclear if the woman had any connection to anything that goes on in the shaded area nearby.

A few things seem likely, however, including that the woman was not killed in the place where her body had been found.

Sam Friedman, who lives in the house whose rear garage the woman was found in front of, is sure he would have heard something if the woman had been killed there.

"We would hear some commotion," he said. "We would hear screaming, we'd hear yelling, and I'm a very bad sleeper, so I would've heard."

Surveillance video obtained from nearby homes shows a van stopping briefly at the place where the woman's body was found, not long before police had been notified, according to law enforcement sources and neighbors. The information indicates that she'd been dumped there.

It's still not clear what led to that tragedy. The medical examiner's report is expected later this week, or early next week.