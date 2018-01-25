Man storms Brooklyn apartment, attacks man with boxcutter: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Pictures of a man accused of forcing his way into a Brooklyn apartment, then attempting to rob a man and injuring him with a boxcutter on Christmas Even were released by police Thursday.

The man made his way into an apartment on Belmont Avenue through its front door Sunday, Dec. 24 around 5:40 a.m., police said.

He then demanded money from a 22-year-old man inside, and attacked him with a boxcutter, according to police.

The victim suffered superficial wounds to his upper back and refused medical attention, police said.

The attacker sought is described as a man in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).