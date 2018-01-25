Man storms Brooklyn apartment, attacks man with boxcutter: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Pictures of a man accused of forcing his way into a Brooklyn apartment, then attempting to rob a man and injuring him with a boxcutter on Christmas Even were released by police Thursday.

A man sought for allegedly attacking another man with a boxcutter and attempting to rob him in Brooklyn on Dec. 24, 2017, is pictured. (NYPD)

The man made his way into an apartment on Belmont Avenue through its front door Sunday, Dec. 24 around 5:40 a.m., police said.

He then demanded money from a 22-year-old man inside, and attacked him with a boxcutter, according to police.

The victim suffered superficial wounds to his upper back and refused medical attention, police said.

The attacker sought is described as a man in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).