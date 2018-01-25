Jersey City teachers rally for new contract outside school board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Teachers in Jersey City have been working without a contract since the school year started and they're frustrated.

The union is scheduled to meet with the school board Friday. Jersey City Education Association Union President Ron Greco is optimistic about the negotiations.

"We hope they come to us with a serious mindset and are willing to sit there 12, 24 hours, 48 hours if necessary," he said.

Greco and some of the union's 4,100 members rallied outside of a special school board meeting Thursday.

They're frustrated over their pay and health insurance policies. Payments for rising health insurance premiums have come out of their pockets at a time when salaries have been going down. Chapter 78, a health and pension overhaul from 2011, required school employees to pay part of their premiums.

This isn't the first time teachers have rallied. Hundreds of frustrated teachers showed up at a December school board meeting.

"We need to have a livable wage," teacher Kristen Zadroga-Hart said at the time. "We can’t afford to live in Jersey City anymore."