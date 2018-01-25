Home health aide accused of endangering 90-year-old woman: police

GARDEN CITY PARK, L.I. — A home health aide was arrested Wednesday after she was accused of endangering a 90-year-old woman on Long Island.

Officers responded to the 90-year-old woman’s home for a wellness check, police said.

When they arrived, the woman’s home health aide, Tasha Smalls, refused to let the officers into the home, blocking them from their work, authorities said.

According to detectives, the victim tried calling 911 to report an injury after a radiator fell on her leg when Smalls grabbed the phone away, preventing her from finishing the call.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Smalls faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, endangering the welfare of elderly and obstruction of government administration and criminal mischief.