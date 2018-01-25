Graduating EMT has surprise reunion with man who delivered him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Almost 22 years ago, Joseph Bitetto was born premature.

He and his mother Josephine were both lucky to be alive after she was forced to give birth in her home when her placenta ruptured. Baby Joseph was on an incubator for more than a month as he fought for his life, but he pulled through.

Afterwards, Bitetto's father Nick thanked everyone: the doctors, the nurses, and the police officers. But he was never able to thank the EMT who responded to the call.

On Thursday, Bitetto was set to become an EMT himself.

So his father wrote a letter to Bitetto and the 144 other members of his class. He shared his son's story and thanked all the EMTs for choosing the profession.

And on the day of Bitetto's graduation they not only shared that letter with the entire audience, they also reunited the Bitetto family with the EMT that came to the rescue all those years ago.