East Village bar bans the use of the word ‘literally’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — The signs are both on the outside and inside of Continental at Third Avenue in Saint Marks Place.

“Sorry, but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental, you have five minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave. If you actually start a sentence with ‘literally ‘you must leave immediately.”

Those downing six shots for $12, like these two Wall Street Journal reporters, were amused.

“I am pretty sure every time I use it, it is edited out of my copy, literally,” Lillian Rizzo, Continental customer told PIX11.

“I was a little worried because it happens in my speech all the time I’ve said ‘literally’ twice and so far they haven’t thrown me out,”Michael Wursthorn, Continental customer, told PIX11.

Continental, a decades old neighborhood dive and former music venue, is filled with lots of curmudgeonly signs

Like "no kardashianism," "no tap water because we’re running out of plastic cups," "this is not a public place so we can throw anyone out" and my favorite, "the customer is always wrong."

The owner, a real New York character named Trigger Smith, is on a two-week meditation and silence retreat but was able to text PIX11 News a comment:

“My ban is tongue in cheek. It’s fake news. I’m just trying to shake things up a little and possibly enlighten people to be a little more respectful of the English language. We are not Literally throwing people out. Yet! :)”

Continental set to close for good on July 1 and that’s making lots of customers very sad, literally.