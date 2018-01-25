‘Doomsday clock’ ticks closer to apocalyptic midnight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Citing growing nuclear risks and unchecked climate dangers, the iconic Doomsday Clock has moved to 2 minutes before midnight, the closest to the symbolic point of annihilation that the Clock has been since 1953.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said Thursday they believe the world is as close as it has ever been to a so-called doomsday scenario since the height of the Cold War.

“It is with considerable concern that we set the time of the 2018 doomsday clock and offer a plea to rewind the doomsday clock,” said Bulletin of Atomic Scientists President and CEO Rachel Bronson. “As of today, it is two minutes to midnight.”

“We’ve made the clear statement that we feel the world is getting more dangerous,” said Theoretical Physicist Lawrence Krauss.

According to the Bulletin, nuclear issues took center stage, including President Donald Trump’s statements regarding the prospect of actually using nuclear weapons. Armed control negotiations and new testing from North Korea contributed to the change of the time.

Climate change was another factor to the clock’s movement — citing natural disasters across the world — with the Caribbean region and other parts of North America suffering a season of historic damage from powerful hurricanes. Extreme heat waves occurred in Australia, South America, Asia, Europe, and dangerous wildfires in California, provide mounting evidence that heat-related illness and death have increased.

The clock’s movement does not respond to individual events — not a single factor led to the bulletin’s decision, but the nuclear situation the world is in was a strong concern, scientists said, “Things have not improved, they’ve actually worsened.”

The administration of US President Donald Trump was repeatedly singled out by the group over policies they view as harmful. These include the decision last year to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, and the administration’s disparagement of the Iran nuclear deal.

A team of Nobel laureates at the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has been compiling research and analysis to set the “Doomsday Clock” since 1945. The last time the clock was this close to midnight was in 1953, when the US and the Soviet Union were engaged in a nuclear arms race.

In 2017, the board moved the clock from three minutes to midnight, to two and a half minutes to midnight. The furthest the clock has been from midnight is 17 minutes in 1991.

CNN contributed to this report.