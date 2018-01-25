Deli owner who served 9/11 responders receives State of the Union invite

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. — A former Long Island deli owner who gave away thousands of sandwiches to rescue workers in the aftermath of 9/11 will attend the State of the Union address on Jan. 30.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin invited Donato Panico to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, surprising him at his office in Smithtown Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Panico closed Panico’s Community Market after more than 30 years in business to focus on his nonprofit Heros 4 Our Heroes, which provides food for first responders.

After Sept. 11, Panico spent 10 days straight at ground zero, serving first responders three meals a day and sleeping in his catering truck.

Panica called the invitation an “unbelievable honor.'”

“I never expected this! Throughout my life, I have committed myself to giving, not because I sought reward or personal acknowledgement, but to help others in their time of need,” Panico said. “Thank you to all those who have helped me continue my mission of feeding our first responders, but mostly importantly thank you to our men and women in blue, our firefighters, and so many others who put their lives on the line each and every day to protect ours. Truly, they are the ones who deserve our gratitude.”