At least 31 dead in South Korea hospital blaze

MIRYANG, South Korea — At least 31 people were killed in a blaze that spread through a hospital in Miryang, South Korea Friday, authorities told BBC News.

An official at the National Fire Agency says the death toll is expected to rise from the fire at Sejong Hospital early Friday.

Yonhap news agency says the death toll has reached 33, but the official couldn’t immediately confirm the report.

The fire is thought to have started in the emergency room of the hospital, according to local media reports. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Officials say more than 100 people were in the hospital when the fire broke out. The building, which also houses a nursing home, has been evacuated.

Yonhap says the hospital has 193 beds including 98 beds for the elderly who needs nursing care with 35 medical staff.

Miryang is about 270km (168 miles) from the capital, Seoul.

