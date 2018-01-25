Amazon pulls ‘Slavery gets s–t done’ slogan merchandise from website

Online retailer Amazon pulled racist merchandise including baby bibs and t-shirts from the site following uproar on social media.

The clothing featured the slogan ‘slavery gets s–t done.’ It was featured on Amazon’s marketplace where users can post items for sale.

“All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” a spokesperson for Amazon told Reuters.

“Absolutely shocking t-shirts,” human rights organization Anti-Slavery International tweeted. “Come on @amazon, you should do better to control what you sell.”

Absolutely shocking t-shirts! – "Amazon under fire for selling 'Slavery makes sh*t happen' t-shirts for kids". Come on @amazon, you should do better to control what you sell

Many online were furious about the clothing.

“How lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets S–t Done’ bib on,” one woman tweeted. “Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start.”

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant 'Slavery Gets Shit Done' bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON

Clothing chain H&M was recently came under fire for an ad in which a black child wore a sweatshirt with a “coolest monkey in the jungle” slogan.