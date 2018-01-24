Elton John to retire from performing, announces farewell tour

NEW YORK — “It may be quite simple but now that it’s done” … Elton John fans are heartbroken.

The beloved singer, who won over fans around the world in 1970 when his single “Your Song” reached the top 10 in both U.K. and U.S. charts, made a major announcement Wednesday.

After 50 years of touring, he is saying farewell.

John, 70, has performed for a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace for nearly six years.

Now, he says he will retire from performing after a farewell tour. The announcement was made during a news conference in New York that was streamed on his website.

The “Rocket Man” singer cited having children, and a change of priorities, as his reason.

The announcement was made just two days after legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond said he is retiring from concert touring amid a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

40.712775 -74.005973