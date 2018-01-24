VIDEO: NJ Transit bus operator caught texting behind the wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY – NJ Transit has launched an investigation after video of a bus operator texting behind the wheel surfaced on social media.

In the video, the operator attempts to text under the wheel at first but finally brings the cell phone up closer to his face, using both hands to text. It appears he is steering the wheel with his pinky.

That video was posted on Facebook and taken by a passenger who wanted to remain anonymous, telling PIX11 they were shocked as to what they were witnessing.

The incident happened early Monday afternoon on the 553 line from Atlantic City to Upper Deerfield/Cumberland County College.

The bus was not at full capacity at the time of the incident.

We’re told the texting lasted about three minutes – more than enough time for a tragedy to occur.

In a statement to PIX11, NJ Transit said they have identified the driver and removed him from service further saying: “NJ Transit will take swift and appropriate action upon the completion of a thorough investigation. The safety of our customers, employees and the general public continues to be the top priority of NJ Transit.”

In recent years, the public transportation system has cracked down on distracted drivers following a string of incidents where bus operators were caught in act, from doing paper work to talking on the phone while behind the wheel.

The latest incident is now making the rounds online, with tens of thousands of views already on Facebook.​