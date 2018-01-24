Teen attacked by man on Brooklyn apartment roof: police

Posted 5:18 AM, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:59AM, January 24, 2018

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man who they said attacked and tried to rob a teen in Brooklyn.

On Jan. 17, a man approached a 15-year-old girl on the roof landing of the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend and tried to have a conversation with her, police said.

Police sketch of the man they say attacked and threatened to rob a 15-year-old on the roof landing of a Brooklyn apartment. (DCPI)

That was when he grabbed the victim’s face and tried to kiss her, said police.

When she resisted, police said the man put the teen into a headlock and removed her iPhone from her pocket. He exposed himself to the victim and told her he would return the phone if she would perform a sexual act.

According to police, the victim declined, and she was given her phone back.

The man is described to be 19 to 23 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds, and was last seen shirtless and wearing red sweatpants. He was described to have a tattoo on his upper chest that said “Family and friends.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).