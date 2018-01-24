Teen attacked by man on Brooklyn apartment roof: police

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man who they said attacked and tried to rob a teen in Brooklyn.

On Jan. 17, a man approached a 15-year-old girl on the roof landing of the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend and tried to have a conversation with her, police said.

That was when he grabbed the victim’s face and tried to kiss her, said police.

When she resisted, police said the man put the teen into a headlock and removed her iPhone from her pocket. He exposed himself to the victim and told her he would return the phone if she would perform a sexual act.

According to police, the victim declined, and she was given her phone back.

The man is described to be 19 to 23 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds, and was last seen shirtless and wearing red sweatpants. He was described to have a tattoo on his upper chest that said “Family and friends.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).