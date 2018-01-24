Postal carrier used job to steal credit cards from LI homes, go on shopping sprees with girlfriend: DA

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Long Island postal carrier and his school safety agent girlfriend allegedly stole dozens of credit cards so they could make luxury purchases.

Naquan Wilson, 28, and Shantavia Davis, 33, allegedly stole more than 30 credit cards, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. They bought a Christian Louboutin wallet and shoes, Canada Goose outerwear and Burberry clothing

“These defendants are charged with stealing Nassau residents’ mail and using stolen credit cards to fund shopping sprees for luxury goods from Louboutin shoes to high-end electronics,” Singas said.

Wilson allegedly stole credit cards that were supposed to be delivered on his route and other routes, prosecutors said. He’d use he CVV and CVC numbers on the back of the card and Bitcoin to pay for personal information on the dark web.

Wilson, who started working for the postal service in 2013, and Davis, a school safety agent, allegedly bought expensive clothing and electronics. They leased a Maserati.

Davis has resigned from her position as a safety agent in Brooklyn. She was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, forgery, identify theft and unlawful possession of personal information. She faces up to seven years in prison.

Her boyfriend was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, forgery, identify theft and unlawful possession of personal information. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count.