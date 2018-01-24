New Jersey will sue over Trump immigration order

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey will sue over President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an initiative that protected immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state will join more than a dozen other states in the lawsuit. About 22,000 New Jersey residents were impacted by Trump’s September order to end DACA.

“Dreamers have infinite potential and it would be an enormous injustice to push them out of the only country they have ever known,” Murphy said. “If the Trump administration fails to take the necessary action to protect our Dreamers, it would prevent some of the best and brightest this country has to offer from living their dreams and contributing to our society.”

Some members of Congress are also working on bipartisan legislation to protect from Dreamers from deportation, but until a new law is passed and signed, Dreamers are unsure about their status. About 700,000 Dreamers need legislation to protect them.

New Jersey joins New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia in the lawsuit.

“Our participation in this lawsuit lets our Dreamers know that a road forward for them will always exist in New Jersey,” Murphy said. “President Trump and the administration need a clear message that we will continue to stand with our immigrant families.”