Neighbors and officials discuss new details about detours during L train shutdown

Let's talk about our next big giant subway project.

Another round of community meetings are addressing the closure of the L train from Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn into Manhattan. It is scheduled to begin in April 2019 and continue for 15 months.

New proposals are posted on posters at the meetings. Officials and planners from the city and MTA are available to answer questions and take ideas.

The next meeting is Wednesday, January 31 from 5 to 8 pm at Manhattan's 14th Street Y.

Additional meetings are scheduled in February at the Williamsburg Community Center and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

The new MTA NYC Transit President and the NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner spoke at the open house.