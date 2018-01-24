Mom expecting a newborn any day in Brooklyn has no heat, hot water or gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A mom expecting a second child has no heat, hot water or gas in her mom.

Millie Beniquez says the problem started three months ago. She and her son wear coats inside their home.

“The landlord isn’t taking my calls," Beniquez said. "I call 311 and it’s a run around."

She and her son both already had the flu this season. Beniquez says she wants her son to be warm at night. She wants to be able to cook him a hot meal.

PIX11 has reached out to Beniquez' landlord and to the Human Resources Administration.

A spokesperson for Human Resources Administration says, “The safety of our clients is a priority for HRA. We are taking immediate action on this case and are contacting the client and the landlord to address this situation.”

A spokesperson for Housing Preservation and development says, "HPD takes heat and hot water violations very seriously, especially during these cold winter months. We are working to get service restored as quickly as possible."

