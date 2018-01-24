Mom, boyfriend allegedly beat 4-year-old boy to death because he spilled his cereal: DA

NORRISTOWN, PA — A 4-year-old boy was beaten to death by his mom and her boyfriend because he spilled his cereal, officials said.

Tahjir Smith was repeatedly struck in the head and torso, prosecutors said A shoe was used to hit him at one point. Paramedics found him limp and unresponsive when they rushed to his home after the beating.

“This senseless death of a 4-year-old boy at the hands of the very adults who are supposed to care for him and keep him safe is a horrible tragedy,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “This is the face of domestic violence—a preschooler was beaten until he stopped breathing because he spilled his cereal. We have charged the mother and her boyfriend and will be the voice for justice for Tahjir.”

An autopsy found the boy also had old rib fractures in addition to the fresh injures.

Police charged Lisa Smith, 19, and Keiff King, 26, with aggravated assault, criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Their bail was set at $500,000 each. They failed to post bail and were remanded to the local correctional facility.