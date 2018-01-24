Men sought in triple shooting near Empire State Building ID’d by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Two men sought in connection to a triple shooting near the Empire State Building over the weekend were identified by police Wednesday.

Diouf Makhtar, 30, and Brian Johnson, 29, are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting Sunday around 4:40 p.m. on 31st Street between 5th and 6th avenues, police said.

Three men were shot when a gun was used during an altercation involving one of the victims, police sources said.

Police on Wednesday said the dispute was related to a previous purchase of drugs.

One victim was a man walking down the sidewalk and the other was a man leaving a liquor store, according to sources.

The victims were a 43-year-old who was shot in the right shoulder, a 25-year-old shot in the left arm and 29-year-old shot in the back, police said.

All survived the incident, according to police.

Makhtar stands about 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black dreadlocks.

Johnson is described as standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170. He has short black hair and last seen wearing red cap, camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Police released images of both men Wednesday.

